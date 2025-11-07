IIT Delhi Professor Earns Praises For Recognising And Hiring A Talented Non-IIT Intern

A small act of recognition has turned into an inspiring story about talent and hard work. An IIT Delhi professor's recent social media post is earning praise after he shared how a non-IIT intern impressed him with dedication and initiative, proving that true ability isn't defined by where one studies.

What began as a routine internship soon became something remarkable when the student's performance caught the professor's attention. The post celebrates the intern's consistency and passion, reminding everyone that effort and enthusiasm can sometimes matter more than a prestigious degree.

IIT Delhi professor Dr. Manabendra Saharia shared a post on X about a remote intern he hired about two months ago, who made a lasting impression with his hard work and initiative. He said that even though he never met the intern face-to-face, his dedication and enthusiasm were evident in his work.

I just hired an intern exactly like this 2 months back remotely. Never met him, but he is persuasive and pro-active in his work. Was unpaid, but seeing the quality of his work, I had to immediately provision Rs 20K a month as stipend. Now we want to hire him full-time and we are… https://t.co/gwFEgKIgF6 — Dr. Manabendra Saharia (@m_saharia) November 5, 2025

This intern initially worked without any remuneration, but through his persistent hard work and dedication, he proved himself. Seeing his commitment, Dr. Saharia decided to offer him a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month. He said that the payment was arranged immediately, and now he wants the intern to become a permanent part of his team after graduation.

Dr. Saharia also said that he enjoys working with students from non-IIT backgrounds, as they often demonstrate creativity and initiative. According to him, some people are naturally driven to success, and working with such students is inspiring.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised his unbiased approach and ability to recognise true talent.

One user commented, "Don't hire if you can't pay, But glad that you have finally paid a stipend and

all the best let the employee work as he gets paid."

Another user wrote, "Proactive, dedicated, and deserving students like these are meant to shine. Kudos for spotting and nurturing such potential!"