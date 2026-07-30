IFS Officer's Video Shows How AI Alert Helped Stop Elephant Herd From Entering Village

Artificial intelligence is quietly transforming wildlife conservation in India, helping forest officials detect animal movement in real time and prevent dangerous encounters between humans and wild animals before they happen. A recent incident near West Bengal's Jaldapara showed how AI-powered surveillance cameras and swift action by forest staff helped avert a potential human-elephant conflict within minutes.

A video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan offers a glimpse into how AI is being used on the ground to monitor elephant movement and protect both wildlife and nearby communities.

According to Kaswan, the incident unfolded at around 12:32 am when AI-enabled surveillance cameras detected a herd of elephants moving from the forest boundary towards a nearby village.

The system immediately identified the movement and sent an automated alert to the Division Control Room. Within 15 minutes, a nearby rapid response team reached the location, monitored the elephants' movement and safely prevented them from entering the village, avoiding a potential human-elephant conflict.

"This is a routine effort. Every night, our frontline staff respond to multiple such alerts and public calls, protecting both people and wildlife. Utilising tech to solve problems," the officer wrote.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the elephants slowly making their way through the darkness, with their movement clearly captured by night-vision surveillance cameras. Seconds later, the AI system detects the herd and automatically triggers an alert, allowing officials to respond before the animals reached human settlements.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with many users praising the use of artificial intelligence in wildlife conservation. Several described the technology as a practical example of how AI can be used for public safety and environmental protection, while also appreciating the quick response of the forest personnel who work through the night to manage such situations.

One user wrote, "This is so cool...using AI appropriately indeed brings great benefits."

Another said, "Absolute Respect Situation could have been worse but things were handled smoothly, thank you for saving many lives."