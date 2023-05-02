''If You Wanna Fly...'': Woman Celebrates Her Divorce With A Unique Photoshoot. See Pics

A womans photoshoot celebrating her divorce is going viral

Needless to say, divorce is still a taboo subject in Indian society, something that is frowned upon. Couples who decide to end a long-term relationship go through a lot of mental stress on account of being judged and shamed by society. Things are especially bad for women, who are blamed for speaking up, and for leaving abusive marriages. However, a woman decided to shatter stereotypes by coming up with a unique photoshoot to celebrate her divorce.

Artist and fashion designer Shalini shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, celebrating the end of a ''bad marriage'' and her new-found singlehood. In the pictures, she is seen dressed in a red dress, while holding the letters ''DIVORCE.''

''A Divorced woman's Message to those who feel voiceless. It's okay to leave a bad marriage because you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE! It's a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand-alone, so to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this,'' reads the caption.

Here are the pictures:

In another picture, she is seen tearing up her wedding photograph, and posing with a signboard reading ''I got 99 problems but a husband ain't one.''

Many people loved the inspiring concept and congratulated her for the brave and bold gesture. One user wrote, ''You are one hell of a strong woman.'' Another commented, ''Brave women with super power keep rocking keep We support you always.'' A third said, ''Thats a bold move .. keep going and dont care of these negative comments no one here knows what trouble u went throughout ur life.''

However, there were also a few who trolled and criticised her.

A third wrote, ''Pls don't create a trend many people will get divorced and get a photoshoot it's not good for society delete all the divorce shoot photos.'' A fifth said, ''God knows what's happening with our society she basically copied a western girl who did the same thing some days before just for some like and footage she tarnished marriage which is meant sacred in our country.''

A few days back, a woman in the US celebrated her divorce by burning her wedding dress and telling her ex she was "the best he will ever have". Lauren Brooke was married to her former partner for 10 years after tying the knot in October 2012. Earlier this year, another woman shared how she celebrated her fourth 'divorce-versary' on LinkedIn and Twitter.