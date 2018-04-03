ICYMI: Twitter Thread About Office Drama Over Stolen Food Has Us Shook

It all started when Twitter user Zak Toscani tweeted about the incident on March 30. His first tweet raked in over 5.5 lakh 'likes' and more than 1.7 lakh retweets so far.
Co-worker got his lunch stolen and they've agreed to let him watch the security camera tape. This is the most excited I've ever been at any job ever. Ever.- Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018
"The lunch in question was shrimp fried rice which means this escalates from a misdemeanor to felony no doubt," he tweeted. He further explained that the lunch was left in the refrigerator for less an hour before it disappeared and added that it was a "professional hit no doubt".
According to the video, this psychopath DIDNT EVEN EAT THE FOOD. She took it out of the fridge and threw and buried it in the trash- Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018
Update: Ok so when dude watched the video with HR they asked "what do you want to do about it?" he told them he was solely interested in who did it and that he didn't want to be responsible for someone getting fired- Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018
HR however went ahead and emailed all the employees about not stealing other people's lunches. The culprit meanwhile wasn't in office when all this drama unfolded. Once she came she checked her emails to find the one from HR and behaved as if she had no involvement in the matter. She even asked the co-worker, whose lunch she has apparently stolen, why he had to take up the matter with HR.
She has simultaneously denied her involvement AND called the guy who saved her job a snitch!!!!!!!!!- Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018
Mr Toscani even tweeted about the reactions of his other colleagues.
I'll keep updating if anything else occurs but all I can say is that EVERYONE in the office from the janitor to the founder knows what she did. She now carries an invisible scarlet letter- Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018
And ended up doing this:
Unbeknownst to the guy and the woman, I just ordered 3 shrimp fried rice plates for lunch and will be hand delivering them- Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018
"I wish I could close this up with a neat little bow, but, it appears that we may never know why she did it. Maybe she doesn't know she did it. Either way I'm now forced to work 40hrs a week next to a cold blooded individual," he tweeted.
The thread really got Twitter's attention.
I love this ending. I don't need to know why she did it, I enjoyed the ride.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 30, 2018
If it was a Cinnabon there would have been blood shed.- Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 30, 2018
So did the fried shrimp story get optioned by Hollywood yet? Can it be directed by David Fincher?- Felicia Day (@feliciaday) April 1, 2018
This is golden.- IndigoPatricia(@IndigoRoad102) March 30, 2018
Why am I all into this like it's a movie.- DerikaDeane (@DerikaDeane) March 30, 2018
In the end, we'll just leave you with this...
