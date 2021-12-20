Kanpur Commissioner Tried Cooking Poha. Twitter Noticed Something 'Off' In His Pic

IAS officer Raj Shekhar shared a pic which shows him in the kitchen

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Raj Shekhar recently tried his hand at cooking and shared a picture from his kitchen on Twitter - but eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice that something was not quite right in the pic. When Mr Shekhar posted a picture of himself cooking poha on Sunday, Twitter users were amused to see the gas burner under his cooking pot was not lit. The oversight made Mr Shekhar the target of some lighthearted mocking on the microblogging platform, although some users also came to his defense, pointing out that the gas may have been turned off after the poha was cooked.

"Please wish me good luck. Trying my luck in cooking...Preparing the poha for the breakfast under guidance of Home Minister [sic]," the Commissioner of Kanpur wrote while sharing the pic, which shows him wearing earphones and smiling for the camera while holding a spatula.

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi used the pic as an opportunity to take a dig at the rising cost of cooking gas.

Also thank you for sending a strong message to the government for making cooking gas so unaffordable that cooking can be done without it, the heat instead of the stove comes from collective anger. ???? — Priyanka Chaturvedi???????? (@priyankac19) December 20, 2021

"BTW gas needs to be lit..." one Twitter user pointed out in the comments section.

Who cooks in suit ???

BTW gas needs to be lit... — Ajoy Chakraborty (@AjoyC5) December 19, 2021

"Cooking without fire while dressed in a suit ...yeah you do need help," another said.

Cooking without fire while dressed in a suit ...yeah you do need help.

Help in staging social media pics https://t.co/XQsfY2RpvQ — Lady Andolan Jeevi ????️‍???? (@LadyDramadragon) December 20, 2021

The IAS officer came under fire for the pic, which many said was staged.

The stove is off. Airpods are on. A typical Indian bureaucrat. — Pracool (@thehighmonk) December 19, 2021

The effect of Cylinder prices hike that he has to cook without the same. https://t.co/Ia4EzlMIb5 — Shreyansh (@shrey_ansh93) December 20, 2021

Masterstroke. United Nations has lauded this idea as this reduces global warming by half. https://t.co/U6s9Hon5QR — Bikram উবাচ (@follobj) December 20, 2021

Raj Shekhar is a 2004 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, who is currently serving as Commissioner of Kanpur.