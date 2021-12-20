Kanpur Commissioner Tried Cooking Poha. Twitter Noticed Something 'Off' In His Pic

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Raj Shekhar recently tried his hand at cooking and shared a picture from his kitchen on Twitter - but eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice that something was not quite right in the pic. When Mr Shekhar posted a picture of himself cooking poha on Sunday, Twitter users were amused to see the gas burner under his cooking pot was not lit. The oversight made Mr Shekhar the target of some lighthearted mocking on the microblogging platform, although some users also came to his defense, pointing out that the gas may have been turned off after the poha was cooked. 

"Please wish me good luck. Trying my luck in cooking...Preparing the poha for the breakfast under guidance of Home Minister [sic]," the Commissioner of Kanpur wrote while sharing the pic, which shows him wearing earphones and smiling for the camera while holding a spatula. 

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi used the pic as an opportunity to take a dig at the rising cost of cooking gas.

"BTW gas needs to be lit..." one Twitter user pointed out in the comments section.

"Cooking without fire while dressed in a suit ...yeah you do need help," another said.

The IAS officer came under fire for the pic, which many said was staged.

Raj Shekhar is a 2004 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, who is currently serving as Commissioner of Kanpur. 

