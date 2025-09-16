IAS Officer Promises Orphan Girl's Education, Video Of Their Warm Interaction Wins Hearts

In a world often dominated by headlines of despair, stories of genuine human kindness emerge as beacons of hope. One such tale has captured the hearts of millions across social media platforms, featuring IAS officer Swapnil Wankhede, a 2016-batch civil servant serving as the Collector of Datia district in Madhya Pradesh. A recent video of his warm interaction with an orphaned girl has gone viral, with many praising him for his empathetic approach to administration.

The incident unfolded during an official event in Datia, where Mr Wankhede, known for his hands-on approach to governance, spotted the young girl amid the crowd. Instead of maintaining the typical bureaucratic distance, he crouched down to her level and initiated a conversation, asking about her family. The girl replied, "Main hoon aur teen chhoti behnein, main sabse badi hoon" (I am the eldest among my three little sisters).

Moved by her story, Mr Wankhede immediately turned to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and instructed that each of the four sisters receive Rs 4,000 under relevant state welfare schemes to alleviate their financial burdens. He also inquired about enlisting the Red Cross's support to ensure their admission into school.

The video, originally posted by the Datia Administration on Instagram and widely shared on X and Reddit, has elicited an outpouring of praise. Netizens lauded his authenticity, with comments like, "The world changes, we just need the one who makes the change. Salute to you, sir," and "Sirji, you are very good. No matter how much you are appreciated, it will never be enough." Others highlighted his honesty and kindness, noting how rare it is to see officials act with such immediacy.

A third wrote, "This is called a Collector, sir. Immediate action." "Thank you very much to such officers who are very honest and kind-hearted," a fourth added.

Notably, he took charge as Datia's District Magistrate in June 2025. Before his current position, he held roles such as CEO of Zilla Parishad and Additional Collector in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Mr Wankhede frequently shares his professional insights on social media, boasting over 20,000 followers on Facebook and 1,210 subscribers on YouTube.