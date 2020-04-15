'Couldn't Smell Or Taste Anything': Ahmedabad Woman Who Tested Coronavirus +ve

Sumiti Singh tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Finland.

Sumiti Singh, Ahmedabad's second coronavirus patient, spoke about her journey to recovery in an interview with Humans of Bombay. Ms Singh, who contracted the infection during a trip to Finland, opened up about the symptoms she experienced on returning home, how her family was put in quarantine once she tested positive for the disease and the care she received at the hospital where she was treated.

"When I got a mild fever with chills, I self-isolated in my room," she said to Humans of Bombay after explaining that she had returned from Finland where she took "every precaution".

"At first my family doctor thought it was because of the sudden temperature change and prescribed antibiotics. But I didn't risk it."

Ms Singh began to self-isolate in her room, where no family member was allowed to step in. She said that food was served to her on a table kept outside her room and she scrubbed every utensil clean before returning it. However, her symptoms began to worsen, to the point where she got a cough and started feeling "a tightness" in her chest.

When she drove herself to the hospital, she was initially optimistic. However, two days later, she was told that she was the second coronavirus positive patient in Ahmedabad.

"But, two days later, when they told me I was the 2nd positive patient in Ahmedabad, my heart sank.

I had taken every precaution there was. I was terrified, more so for my family--what if I had infected them?" said Ms Singh to Humans of Bombay. After that, within an hour, her house was fumigated and her family put into immediate quarantine by Amdavad Municipal Corporation, while she herself was taken to the hospital.

Speaking about the treatment she received for coronavirus, Ms Singh said the first two days were scary, but praised the doctors and nurses as "superheroes".

"On top of all the symptoms, I couldn't smell or taste anything either! But the doctors and nurses were my superheroes. They monitored me every two hours and took fabulous care of me," she said.

After 11 days, she tested negative for the diseases twice and was discharged from the hospital. "That day, I entered my gates to see my family along with my whole society clapping and cheering for me," she said.

You can read her full account below:

Since being shared online, this story of recovery has collected over 66,000 'likes' on Instagram, along with a ton of comments.

"Such stories definitely help to spread positivity and hope," wrote one person in the comments section. "So brave she is," said another.

Out of the total 617 coronavirus positive cases being reported from across Gujarat so far, 346 patients are from Ahmedabad alone. The city's civic body has readied the country's largest COVID-19 Care Centre with a capacity to accommodate 2000 patients in a hostel complex near the Gujarat University Complex.