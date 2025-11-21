"I Want Pink One": Chinese Basketball Player Swaps Mascot With Teammate For Son, Wins Hearts

A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows Chinese basketball star Zhou Qi's adorable exchange with his young son, showcasing the athlete's sweet side off the court.

At China's 15th National Games, basketball player Zhou Qi shared a very sweet moment with his young son. After winning a gold medal, Zhou Qi stood on the podium with his teammates. During the ceremony, each player received a plushie mascot.

Zhou Qi's son saw that a player had a pink plush toy. He told his father that he wanted the pink one instead of the white plush that his father had. Zou Qi immediately went to his teammate, exchanged toys and gave the pink plush to his son.

The child expressed great happiness after getting the pink toy. People who watched the video described it as a very sweet and heart-touching moment between father and son.

Social Media Reaction

This video quickly went viral on social media. Users appreciated how Zhou Qi held back his victory celebrations to ensure that his son got the toy he wanted.

One user commented, "OMG He is so cute."

Another user noted, "I love his teammate more!"

"Cute baby! And the father having such joyful relationship with his teammate !!! Beautiful humanity," added a third user.