'I Sometimes Get Confused Between...': Google's Word-Related Post Leaves Internet Amused

Google's post prompted netizens to shared confusing words.

Search engine giant Google recently asked internet users to share a word that they use regularly but search for it before using it and netizens flooded the comment section with terms that confuse them. The post racked up nearly 2,000 likes and amassed hundreds of retweets.

Taking to Twitter, Google wrote, “What word do you use all the time but still have to search to make sure you're spelling it right”.

What word do you use all the time but still have to search to make sure you're spelling it right? — Google (@Google) July 11, 2022

Internet was quick to react as they resonated with the post. “liaise and license. Even now i had to first confirm,” wrote one user. “Google or gugal ?” joked another.

A third wrote, “‘Friend, Relieve, Believe'. Since childhood I've this issue in the placement of 'I' & 'E' at a right place. Never been confident in writing these words without double-checking,” while a fourth added, “I sometimes get confused between 'achieve' or 'acheive'”.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Google has asked Twitter users a funny question. A while back, the search engine wanted to know what would pet dogs use the search engine for. The post had gone viral.

While some said that dogs would love to get extra treats or food, others came up with creative ideas like booking an Uber for a play date. "Pet snacks," tweeted a user. "Not being paid for the therapy services I provide. What do I do?" said another. Some users even hilarious said that dogs would like to search for Dogecoin and extra bones.