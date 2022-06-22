Google Wants To Know What Dogs Would Use Internet For. Twitter Responds

Google's question on Twitter left users amused.

Search engine giant Google on Wednesday asked Twitter users a funny question. It wanted to know what would pet dogs use the search engine for. The post has since gone viral, with users replying with equally funny answers.

"If your dog could use Google, what would they search for?" Google asked users on its official Twitter handle.

If your dog could use Google, what would they search for? — Google (@Google) June 21, 2022

Its 25.9 million followers said dogs would love to get extra treats or food. Others came up with creative ideas, like booking an Uber for a play date.

See some responses below:

"Pet snacks," tweeted a user. Another said: "Not being paid for the therapy services I provide. What do I do?"

"How to book Uber for play date with my best friend, Boomer," another user tweeted in response.

Some users said dogs would like to search for Dogecoin and extra bones.

The tweet was posted on June 22 and has received close to 2,000 likes and 150 re-tweets.

Social media users love to answer questions about their pet animals. Dogs and cats are among the most popular pets. Many users and Twitter handles keep posting videos of the two animals, which are liked by thousands on social media.

Last week, a video of a cat and dog approaching each other in their sleep left social media users amused.

Shared on Reddit, the video showed two different clips - one of how Joules the dog joins Kelvin the cat for a nap and the second of how Kelvin joins Joules.

The videos took the internet by storm, receiving over 181,000 upvotes and nearly 1,500 comments.