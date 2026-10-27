'I Feel Profound Sadness': GPTZero Co-founder Laments AI Is Ruining Writing

Edward Tian, co-founder of the artificial intelligence (AI) detection tool GPTZero, is worried that the increased reliance on technology is eroding the writing skills of people. Tian, who developed GPTZero alongside Alexander Cui, told Business Insider that he feels a "profound sadness for the internet at large" and highlighted the importance of ensuring human-written content remains online.

Tian launched GPTZero in January 2023 when he was still studying at Princeton while Cui was pursuing a Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Toronto. After GPTZero gained popularity, the duo managed to raise around $3.5 million in their first funding round.

Three years later, GPTZero was sold to Superhuman. Tian, who is now a director of product at Superhuman, said the team stayed on after the sale and the deal made financial sense.

Tian explained that GPTZero was never built to argue against AI use on the internet, especially when it comes to education. "We're definitely not against AI use anywhere in education," he said, adding that the aim is to ensure authenticity and truth in how it is used.

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However, Tian said his views have since shifted. He had noticed an over-reliance on AI among people who finished university after ChatGPT's launch, especially in writing. He said he has seen friction at work when colleagues cannot write or edit and everything they send reads as AI-generated.

"I have started to see a friction point at work when people can't write or edit, and everything they send reads like AI. Part of what I'm doing now at Superhuman is working on responsible AI usage policies and guidance," said Tian.

"People are allowed to use these tools however they see fit. At the same time, I feel a profound sadness for the internet at large. It's important to make sure we still have human-written content online."

Tian said that, if he returned to college, he would major in journalism with a minor in computer science rather than study computer science. At Superhuman, he is working on responsible AI usage guidelines.

"If I went back to college right now, I wouldn't major in computer science. I'd probably major in journalism and get a minor in computer science. I'd get a humanities degree because those are the important skills now," he said.