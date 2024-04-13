'I Am Not Railway Minister': Woman's Complaint On Packed Train Meets Blunt Reply

The woman was unhappy with the lack of space in the train.

A video circulating online has captured the frustrations of many train passengers in India. The clip shows a woman on the 22969 OKHA BSBS Super Fast Express (Okha to Banaras) train expressing her concerns about overcrowding to a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

In the video, the woman expresses her concern for safety and the lack of personal space due to the excessive number of passengers. She questions the TTE about how women can feel secure in such conditions.

The TTE's response, however, has drawn criticism. He folds his hands and simply states that he is not in a position to address the issue, as he cannot create additional trains.

A user, @mshahi0024, shared the video with a caption that read, "222969 trains filled with passengers like animals; no way even to urinate; passengers are left stranded at the stations." Helpless Girl: Sir, please make me sit on the train. The coach is full. How will a girl go among the boys?"

TC : "SORRY I am not a minister"🔥🔥



- 22969 train filled with passengers like animals, no way even to urinate, passengers are left stranded at the stations."



Helpless Girl: Sir please make me sit in the train,the coach is full, how will a girl go among the boys?#railways 🤦 pic.twitter.com/h3FqkD4dw6 — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) April 12, 2024

The woman, reportedly unhappy with the lack of a solution, accuses the TTE of prioritising his own comfort over passenger safety, particularly women's security.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many criticising the TTE's response as dismissive and unhelpful.

"Railways should allow only passengers with confirmed tickets on to the platforms to stop this nuisance," commented a user.

"The government must also take action on this issue. Either increase train capacity or strictly prevent unauthorised individuals from entering reserved coaches," wrote another user.

"This is what we are talking about? New fancy trains can't solve the problem," commented a third user.