Hyena Escapes Cheetahs' Deadly Chase In South African Wild

A hyena runs away from the chettahs after a long chase.

Cheetahs are indeed renowned for their exceptional speed when chasing prey. They are considered among the fastest land animals on Earth and are built for speed. But it would be surprising to witness when an animal crossed paths with two fierce cheetahs, but they struggled to secure a hold on it.

According to the Latest Sightings, the remarkable sighting was captured on camera by Hanno Erlmann and his 8-year-old son, Phoenix, during a safari in the Kruger National Park in South Africa. Hanno, a 43-year-old nature enthusiast, documented the incredible scenes that unfolded.

"We set out that morning, excited to have found two male cheetahs, the same two we had seen the day before. Little did we know that this day would be different. As we watched the cheetahs lounging in the golden grass of the S114 sand road, a curious hyena strolled into the scene," he said.

"I couldn't help but recall a previous cheetah sighting with two males and a nonchalant hyena. They had ignored each other then, so I expected a similar interaction. But suddenly, without warning, both cheetahs sprang into action, chasing the hyena with astonishing speed and intent."

Phoenix said, "Dad and I were both so surprised! The cheetahs were incredibly fast, and the hyena was running for its life. I've never seen animals move like that before."