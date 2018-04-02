Hyderabad Cop Wins Twitter With Heartwarming Gesture For Homeless Woman

The police home guard had seen the woman sitting near a tea stall for three days.

This gesture of Kukatpally traffic PS Home Guard B.Gopal (1275) towards a homeless woman by feeding her at JNTU shakes the heart @cpcybd@cyberabadpolice@TelanganaDGP@TelanganaCMOpic.twitter.com/tL7VO7Vt5J - Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 1, 2018

Not just left behind... the old woman is shifted by @cyberabadpolice to *Anandashramam, home, Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities @cpcybd@TelanganaDGPhttps://t.co/VuOo0MVYZd - Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 2, 2018

Good Job keep it up. - CP Cyberabad (@cpcybd) April 1, 2018

This is called change, not only friendly police , also called social responsibility - Satya (@SatyaRajulapudi) April 1, 2018

Humanity still exists - NTR (@GIRIaron) April 2, 2018

Real hero

Hatsoff to him#RESPECT - #NTR Devotee (@Baadshah9999) April 2, 2018