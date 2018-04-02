Hyderabad Cop Wins Twitter With Heartwarming Gesture For Homeless Woman

"This gesture of Kukatpally traffic PS Home Guard B.Gopal (1275) towards a homeless woman by feeding her at JNTU shakes the heart," says the tweet posted by Harsha Bhargavi, the Chief Public Relations Officer to the Director General of Police, Telangana.
"I offered her a cup of tea and then bought lunch for her. But she was unable to even eat with her own hands, so I fed her," he told The Hindu.
This gesture of Kukatpally traffic PS Home Guard B.Gopal (1275) towards a homeless woman by feeding her at JNTU shakes the heart @cpcybd@cyberabadpolice@TelanganaDGP@TelanganaCMOpic.twitter.com/tL7VO7Vt5J- Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 1, 2018
The woman has now been shifted to an old age home.
Not just left behind... the old woman is shifted by @cyberabadpolice to *Anandashramam, home, Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities @cpcybd@TelanganaDGPhttps://t.co/VuOo0MVYZd- Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 2, 2018
The home guard's kind gesture has won him a lot of praise on Twitter.
Good Job keep it up.- CP Cyberabad (@cpcybd) April 1, 2018
This is called change, not only friendly police , also called social responsibility- Satya (@SatyaRajulapudi) April 1, 2018
Humanity still exists- NTR (@GIRIaron) April 2, 2018
#Respect ...Salute Sir..Keep it up..!!!- kranthi (@kranthimula) April 2, 2018
Real hero- #NTR Devotee (@Baadshah9999) April 2, 2018
Hatsoff to him#RESPECT
According to Telangana Today, Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar called Home Guard B Gopal to express their appreciation for his kind act.
