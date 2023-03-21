Husband Sues Wife For Marrying Another Man After Winning Rs 2.9 Crore Lottery

Thai man filed a lawsuit against his wife on March 11

A man from Thailand was shocked after he found out that his wife has won a lottery prize worth 12 million baht (Rs 2.9 crore) and then married another man.

According to a report by Thaiger, the 47-year-old man named Narin filed a lawsuit against his wife on March 11. The man married the accused 20 years ago and has three daughters together.

The media portal further reported that Narin was facing a debt of over 2 million baht and they decided to move to South Korea in 2014 so that they could pay back the debt amount. The man continued to work in South Korea and transferred about 27,000 to 30,000 baht per month to his family after his wife named Chaweewan returned to Thailand to take care of their children.

The man later found out that his wife has won a Rs 2.9 crore lottery but hid it from him. The man decided to travel to Thailand on March 3 after the accused refused to answer calls. On reaching Thailand, he found out that she had married a police officer on February 25.

He said, "I was shocked and did not know what to do. I am disappointed. I did not expect that my wife of 20 years would do this to me. I only had 60,000 baht left in my bank account because I gave money to her every month. I want to call out for justice and the money that I deserve."

However, Chaweewan said that she broke up with Narin several years before she won the lottery and married her lover.

The man claimed that he had no idea about the breakup.

The case is now under investigation by police officers and related departments.