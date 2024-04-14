''Humane And Generous'': Anand Mahindra On Free Cancer Care Centre In Odisha

Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre started its in-patient services earlier this week

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. He often shares fascinating and inspirational stories that pique the interest of his 11.1 million followers. On Saturday, he took to X to express his admiration for a cancer centre in Odisha that provides free care to patients at advanced stages of the disease.

''What a humane and generous project. Subroto, I salute you and Susmita for making your state and our country a far better place. We should spread the word about this to all who might need such care,'' he wrote while sharing Indian Police Service officer Arun Bothra's post.

In his post, Mr Bothra shared pictures of the Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre in Bhubaneswar, which started its in-patient services earlier this week. ''The last stage of cancer is often very painful, both for the patient and the family. The best one can do is to reduce the pain and provide quality life in those last few weeks or months...Focus is on providing compassionate care for advanced cancer patients, End of Life, and Respite Care needs,'' he wrote.

Reacting to the post, several users called it a ''wonderful'' and ''noble'' initiative and stressed the need for more such centres. One user wrote, ''Good Work for sure. But sometimes wonder if only good infrastructure & someone around is enough for your last days. Great initiative.''

Another commented, ''Stay Blessed To the entire team members who are taking care of the terminally ill patient's life for a few days weeks, months.''

A third said, ''Such a great initiative, every corner of Odisha should know about this, and get proper treatment. Every stage of cancer is very painful for both the patient and the caregiver. It is not always about the last few weeks or months it can be a year too.''

A fourth added, ''This is a noble initiative. Have seen a similar facility at Bangalore. All the best to the entire team for doing selfless service to mankind at a time when even near and dear ones leave.''