NASA Offers $3 Million Prize In A Contest To Recycle Human Poop In Space

NASA is offering a 3 million reward for anyone who can propose a solution to an unusual space challenge: recycling human waste. As part of the LunaRecycle Challenge, the space agency is calling on the public to develop technology that can recycle astronauts' faeces, urine, and vomit while on the moon or during extended space flights.

Currently, there are 96 bags of human waste left on the moon from the Apollo missions. The goal of this challenge is to find a way to handle waste without adding to the growing mess in space. The winning proposal will be utilised in future missions, including plans for long-term outposts on the moon.

"Nasa is committed to sustainable space exploration. As we prepare for future human space missions, there will be a need to consider how various waste streams, including solid waste, can be minimized -- as well as how waste can be stored, processed, and recycled in a space environment so that little or no waste will need to be returned to Earth," NASA said on its website.

"The challenge also can influence and inspire better approaches and outcomes for terrestrial recycling-through entirely novel approaches, through processes that improve efficiency and reduce toxic outputs, and through smaller-scale technologies that could be deployed in communities around the globe."

NASA is in the process of reviewing the first round of submissions and will select the best ideas to move forward in the competition. The team that wins the challenge will be awarded a 3 million prize.