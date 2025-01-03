'Human Barbie' Hopes To Remain 'Ageless' Using Son's Blood, Sparks Debate

A self-proclaimed 'human Barbie' from Los Angeles, USA has claimed that she will be receiving blood transfusion from her son to remain 'ageless'. 47-year-old Marcela Iglesias, who has already spent close to $100,000 on cosmetic procedures over the years, said her 23-year-old son, Rodrigo was open to the idea of giving his blood which might rejuvenate her cells.

"Blood transfusion is the new era of maintaining young cells in your system especially when it comes from your own son or daughter," Ms Iglesias told the New York Post, adding that her mother will also be receiving the blood.

"Rodrigo is very aware of how the procedure is performed and all the benefits of it. He is excited about the idea of helping his grandmother, too."

As per Ms Iglesias, she came to know about the treatment after trying stem cell therapy and later found out that there are many benefits from the cells of a younger donor, especially "if the donor is my own son".

"Blood transfusions bring fresh red blood cells to carry oxygen through your body. Plasma carries proteins and clotting factors, perfect for helping with bleeding or healing," she said.

"I have been told that your body welcomes this boost like a traveller quenched by a sip of water after a long journey. At the end, I should be left feeling stronger, steadier and more supported."

Ms Iglesias plans to get the procedure done early this year and is currently searching for a doctor who can perform it safely.

Also Read | 'Catwoman' Jocelyne Wildenstein, Cosmetic Surgery Aficionado, Dies At 79

Internet reacts

Ms Iglesias, through her rather unconventional looks, has managed to gain a legion of followers on social media. She has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and is routinely invited to red carpets and TV shows. Despite her online popularity, some of the social media users were not impressed by her announcement of the new procedure.

"What is wrong with these people??" said one user while another added: "Dear Rodrigo, when you realise that you need therapy to deal with your mother issues, please reach out."

A third commented, referring to Swiss socialite Jocelyne Wildenstein, also known as "catwoman": "The cat lady died the other day and here she is, still going ahead with these procedures."

Notably, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that treatments such as using plasma from a young donor had not gone through rigorous testing to confirm its safety and therapeutic benefits.