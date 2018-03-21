How Twitter Helped Identify The Only Woman In This Pic Of 38 Scientists

This photo of a woman - the only one - at a gathering of scientists sparked an online hunt on Twitter

Hey Twitter I'm on a mission:



The woman in this photo was an attendee at a 1971 International Conference on Biology of Whales.



She is the only woman, & the only one captioned "not identified" in the article I found the photo in. All the men are named.



Can you help me know her? pic.twitter.com/MifZvdRXRr— Candace Jean Andersen (@mycandacejean) March 9, 2018

Thanks so much for all the retweets, everybody!



Here is a close-up of Mystery Woman, unfortunately mostly blocked from the camera.



The conference was in June (1971) in Virginia, with participants from 10 countries.



Why is *the only* woman listed as "not identified?" Arg! pic.twitter.com/eweEB1q9c9 — Candace Jean Andersen (@mycandacejean) March 9, 2018

Well, @AllenZiphiid72 reached out to *Don Wilson* (Curator Emeritus of Mammals at the Smithsonian).



Don agreed with what Bob had written:



"Her name is **SHEILA JONES**..." maiden name Minor. She worked as a Collections Technician in mammals with FWS. pic.twitter.com/gseQ026VvW — Candace Jean Andersen (@mycandacejean) March 11, 2018

ANYWAY.



Suzanne told Peg that (Sheila's?) boss died (confirms what Bob & Don told Dee).



Suzanne then reached out to her former boss (G. Carleton Ray), **who took the photo.** Ray was certain she (Sheila?) wasn't officially "invited." He too thinks she was support staff. — Candace Jean Andersen (@mycandacejean) March 12, 2018

Suzanne Contos thinks we've hit a dead end.



Bob and Don think Mystery Woman's name is most likely Sheila Minor.



What do you think, Twitter? — Candace Jean Andersen (@mycandacejean) March 12, 2018

Do we assume she's Sheila?



Do you think the photo was a quick snapshot, and she just happened to be there?



I wonder what all her papers are?

Did she significantly contribute to the conference?



If she worked for Fish & Wildlife Services then, I wonder what she's doing now? pic.twitter.com/DrY3YzXJmW — Candace Jean Andersen (@mycandacejean) March 12, 2018

@mycandacejean you're a hero! Just read the entire thread-- unbelievable. Thanks for shining the light on scientist Sheila Minor. https://t.co/CPAwtvYPoX — Margot Lee Shetterly (@margotshetterly) March 17, 2018