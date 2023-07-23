'Tragedy Averted': Father Of 3-Year-Old After Saving Son Who Locked Himself In Car

Mr Singh shared how it was a "panic" and "brain-fade moment".

Children are always curious to know about things around them. They keep on fiddling, discovering and understanding any object they find. In a similar incident, a 3-year-old boy unintentionally locked himself in a car while exploring the vehicle. His father, Sunderdeep Singh, who lives in Ludhiana, said on Twitter that the incident happened when he was on his way to the preschool to pick up his boys. Although he managed to save his son within a few minutes due to his quick thinking, he shared how it was a "panic" and "brain-fade moment".

"There will always be a moment that no matter how smart you think you are, you will panic and have a brain-fade moment. So today while picking my 3 years old sons from school, one of them locked himself inside with windows fully rolled up," Mr Singh said on Twitter.

He said that he picked his son Kabir and made him sit inside the car at the rear seat along with bags. His son snatched the key from him and shut the car door. Meanwhile, his wife and second son were still inside the school. As he tried to sit inside the car, he realised that Kabir had locked the car from inside by using the key. "I instantly realised that it's an emergency situation, tried asking Kabir inside to unlock the car but he got scared too and kept pressing lock button instead. Theft alarm got activated & made him feel even more scared. He started crying & got panicked too," he added.

He added that people gathered around to help him, and he called several people and shops, but it would have taken anyone at least 15 minutes to get to the location and he did not have enough time. "I called my Brother too to bring the extra key but it still would have taken him 15 minutes after getting the key," Mr Singh remarked.

Mr Singh informed that the car was "hot from inside" and he had no idea of how much time he had at hand. He realised and quickly ran to a puncture shop 30 metres away and asked the mechanic to bring the "biggest sledge hammer he has without explaining him the situation".

"We reached at the site again & I asked him to smash the rear glass but he gave it a go at the quarter glass. In a 3rd-4th hit itself the glass window broke, Kabir was crying but still managed to hand over the key without hurting himself with the broken glass pieces," he said in the long thread.

The man said that the mechanic left soon and he "didn't even a get a chance to thank him" but plans to do that soon. He added that he always kept the rear window rolled down but because of frequent rains, he started rolling them up.

Mr Singh shared a few lessons from the ordeal. He listed several points on the microblogging platforms and said, "I have removed the key cover, it made keys hard to press. May be Kabir was trying to unlock from inside but it was not getting pressed. Never hand over keys to the child. I admit, this was my biggest mistake, casual approach resulted in this situation. Buckle these naughty ones to the child seat, leave them crying."

"Thanks to that demi God Punture shop mechanic & Hogwart's Castle staff that I still have my son with me today," Mr Singh concluded.

