Deepfakes Danger: How Can You Protect Yourself

Deepfake technology has emerged as a major concern in recent years, with people, especially celebrities increasingly becoming targets of this form of manipulation. Deepfakes are convincing but entirely fabricated media -- in the form of AI-generated videos or audio clips - that use people's faces and voices.

Often made with a malicious motive, they pose significant risks to the reputation and privacy of the targeted people. These manipulated videos can be used to spread false information, defame people, or even blackmail them. With the advancement of deepfake technology, the line between reality and fabrication becomes increasingly blurred, making it challenging for both the public and authorities to separate the truth from fiction.

How to protect your data from deepfakes?

While there is no sure-shot way to ensure 100% protection, there are several steps you can take to minimise the risk of your media being accessed and exploited by deepfake tools.

Avoid sharing personal images or videos on social media or other public platforms whenever possible. If sharing is necessary, set your privacy settings to the highest level. Strengthen the security of your online accounts by using strong and unique passwords. This makes it harder for hackers to gain unauthorised access to your images and videos, making it less likely to get targeted by deepfake tools. Invest in a good antivirus program to protect your computer from malware that could potentially be used to create deepfakes. This way, you minimise the risk of malicious tools gaining access to your media. Familiarise yourself with the common indicators of deepfake content. If a video or image seems too perfect or unrealistic, be cautious of sharing or believing it. Being aware of the signs can help you identify manipulated media. Adding watermarks to your pictures and videos can act as a deterrent against unauthorised use. While not foolproof, watermarks make it somewhat difficult for others to claim your work as their own, providing an additional layer of protection. Making sure that the metadata embedded in your files accurately says the ownership details, creation dates, and other relevant information. This can serve as evidence of ownership in case of disputes or conflicts over the use of your media.