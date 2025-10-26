"How To Not Cold Email": Indian-American CEO Shares Applicants AI-Written Mail

When someone sends an application for an internship, most CEOs expect a formal and professional email. But recently one different kind of application landed in the inbox of Dhravya Shah, the Indian CEO of San Francisco-based startup Supermemory. The email starts with "Dear CEO bro," which instantly caught attention, and made him share the screenshot of the mail on his X handle.

The letter read, "I am writing to express my strong interest in an internship opportunity at Supermemory. I am eager to learn more about potential internship roles and how my skills and enthusiasm could contribute to your team. I have attached my resume for your review and welcome the opportunity to discuss my qualifications further."

The applicant admitted that his email was generated with the help of AI, but made clear that his passion and desire to work.

Check out the post here:

How to not cold email:



- subject saying it's a bug in the product

- "Dear CEO bro,"

- nothing mentioned about past experience, didn't sell hard enough

- "The above is matter all written in AI"

- sent to personal email

- sorry for the subject, it was just to get you to open it pic.twitter.com/0Oqmrm7tgw — Dhravya Shah (@DhravyaShah) October 23, 2025

The applicant wrote, "The above is matter all written in ai but I do wanna work with you. I wanna work for a startup that really is a next big thing hope you consider me."

"Also sorry for that subject just to get attracted from you," he added.

Social Media Reaction

The email made X users laugh, showing how startups sometimes get unusual and creative applications.

One user commented, "Bro used his final straw."

Another user noted, "This isnt even a cold email."

"If I were the CEO, I would give him a chance. He baited well and apologised," added a third user.