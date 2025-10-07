Who Is Dhravya Shah? Mumbai Man Who Raised $3 Million For AI Startup From Silicon Valley Bigwigs

Dhravya Shah, a 20-year-old from Mumbai, has captured Silicon Valley's attention, after raising $3 million for his artificial intelligence startup, Supermemory. According to a report by TechCrunch, the startup has raised $3 million in seed funding led by Susa Ventures, Browder Capital, and and SF1.vc . Notable investors include Cloudflare's Knecht, Google AI chief Jeff Dean, and executives from OpenAI, Meta, and Google. Interestingly, Y Combinator had also approached him to join one of its batches.

Excited to announce that I've raised $3 Million to build @supermemoryai, the best memory for LLMs and agents. I turned 20 last month



Memory is one of the hardest challenges in AI right now.

I realized this when building the first version of supermemory, which was merely a… pic.twitter.com/0VMrYIgJHi — Dhravya Shah (@DhravyaShah) October 6, 2025

Shah also achieved the prestigious O-1 visa, granted by the US to individuals with extraordinary abilities in fields like science, education, business, athletics, or art, and is often reserved for top scientists, entrepreneurs, and artists. Shah is among the youngest Indians to receive this distinction.

Who is Dhravya Shah?

Dhravya Shah, a 20-year-old AI enthusiast from Mumbai, began building consumer-facing bots and apps a few years ago. One of his notable projects was a bot that formatted tweets into visually appealing screenshots, which he sold to social media tool Hypefury. This sale not only earned him a decent amount of money but also led him to pivot from preparing for IIT entrance exams to pursuing higher education in the US, specifically at Arizona State University.

During his time in the US, Shah challenged himself to build something new every week for 40 weeks. One of these projects was Supermemory, initially called Any Context, which allowed users to chat with their Twitter bookmarks. The tool has since evolved to extract insights from unstructured data, helping applications understand context better.

Shah's professional journey includes an internship at Cloudflare in 2024, where he worked on AI and infrastructure, followed by a role as developer relations lead. It was during this time that advisors, including Cloudflare CTO Dane Knecht, encouraged him to turn Supermemory into a product, which he decided to pursue full-time this year.

What is Supermemory?

Supermemory is a universal memory API for AI apps that builds a knowledge graph from processed data, personalising user context. It supports querying old entries in writing or journaling apps, searching emails, and fetching relevant video assets. The startup ingests various data types, including files, documents, chats, projects, emails, PDFs, and app data streams.

Users can add memories via text, files, or links, and connect to Google Drive, OneDrive, or Notion. A Chrome extension also allows easy note-taking from websites, making it a versatile tool for AI applications.

"Our core strength is to extract insights from any kind of unstructured data and give the apps more context about users. As we work across multimodal data, our solution is suitable for all kinds of AI apps ranging from email clients to video editors," Shah said.

Supermemory's client roster includes Cluely, a desktop assistant backed by a16z, Montra, an AI video editor, and Scira, an AI search tool, among others. They're also working with a robotics company to help robots retain visual memories.

So, what sets Supermemory apart? According to Dhravya Shah, it's all about lower latency. Browder, an investor, agrees, stating that Supermemory's solution offers high performance and quick access to relevant context, making it an attractive option for AI companies needing a memory layer.



