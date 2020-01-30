How Quickly Can You Find The Lizard Hiding In Plain Sight In This Pic?

Can you find the lizard hiding in this pic?

Every week, Earyn McGee shares a fun game for her 16,000 Twitter followers. The PhD student at the University of Arizona's School of Natural Resources and the Environment is popular on Twitter as the creator of #FindThatLizard - a challenge that is exactly what it sounds like.

Ms McGee shares different pictures on the microblogging platform every week, all of them with a lizard (or lizards) hiding somewhere. The pictures can range from sweeping mountains to forest floors, vast canyons to rocky plains - all with one thing in common - they have a tiny reptile expertly camouflaged in them.

A few hours ago, Ms McGee took to Twitter to share a particularly challenging puzzle that left many Twitter users confused. The picture was clicked by palaeontologist Yara Haridy at the Dinosaur National Park and has a common sagebrush lizard hiding in plain sight.

Take a look and see if you can spot the lizard in this pic:

This week you're searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard (see last rt for reference) @Yara_Haridy found this individual in Dinasaur Ntl Park! You'll have until 9pm to #FindThatLizard. Post guesses in the comments with #FoundThatLizard. Good luck! 🦎💜 pic.twitter.com/DeNixIe4fZ — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 29, 2020

While some Twitter users managed to find the lizard quickly, others had a tough time.

"There's no lizard here... Just sticks that look like lizards..." wrote one person. "Took me a third search!" said another. "I really tried to #FindThatLizard, but it is EXTREMELY WELL-HIDDEN!!" a third exclaimed.

Were you able to find the lizard? If not, take a look below for the answer to this puzzle:

Hey everyone! Thanks for playing! I hope you #FoundThatLizard 🦎



PSA: There will not be a challenge next week as I'll be in the middle of my written comprehensive exams. We'll be back the week after next! pic.twitter.com/iAnJuoHolb — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 30, 2020

This is not the first time a camouflaged reptile has captured social media's attention. Australia's Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers last year shared a picture of a python hidden in a family's verandah and asked their followers to spot it.