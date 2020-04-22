Cursed Toys To Sheep Heart: Museums Compete Over Who Has Creepiest Object

Which of these is the #CreepiestObject? Take a look.

A photo of a doll with human hair, shared by the Museum of London.

Museums around the world are competing over who has the creepiest object in their collection in a Twitter thread that is not for the faint-hearted. Spooky toys that move on their own, disturbing taxidermy experiments, a sheep's heart stuck with pins and a doll with human hair - all these and more creepy objects feature in the thread that began when the Yorkshire Museum in York invited museums world over to share the most unusual and spooky object in their collection. 

According to The Guardian, the #CreepiestObject challenge is part of Yorkshire Museum's weekly #CuratorBattle, wherein they invite other museums and visitors to share objects around a certain theme. 

On Friday, the museum shared a photo of a hair bun from the burial of a Roman lady, belonging to the 3rd or 4th century. "Today's theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject! We're kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place..." they wrote while announcing the social media challenge on Twitter. 

The hair bun has collected nearly 10,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform, along with a ton of curious comments. 

The National Museums of Scotland responded to the #CreepiestObject challenge with a photo of a "mermaid" with rotting teeth.

Ever seen a sheep's heart stuck with pins? Now you have:

For the Museum of London, the creepiest object in their collection is a doll with glass eyes and human hair.

This Canada museum, meanwhile, freaked many out with their haunted sheep toy. "Just a CURSED CHILDREN'S TOY that we found inside the walls of a 155-year-old mansion. We call it 'Wheelie' - and it MOVES ON ITS OWN: Staff put it in one place and find it in another spot later on...." the museum wrote while sharing a photo of the toy. 

A museum in Japan also responded to the challenge with a Japanese woodblock print of a monster biting off a woman's hair.

Which of these objects is the creepiest according to you? Let us know using the comments section.

Comments
