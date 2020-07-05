Hats Off If You Can Find The Lizard Hiding In Plain Sight In This Pic

Find the lizard hidden in this pic by herpetologist Earyn McGee.

Earyn McGee is a herpetologist who has, for years now, kept her Twitter followers entertained with 'Find the lizard' games. The PhD student at the University of Arizona's School of Natural Resources and the Environment is well known on the microblogging platform as the creator of #FindTheLizard - a puzzle that is exactly what it sounds like. Every week, Ms McGee shares a picture which has a lizard camouflaged in it somewhere.

Some of these puzzles are easy, some are hard. Sometimes you can find the lizard in seconds, and other times, you need to see the answer because these reptiles are so good at camouflage.

Ms McGee recently shared a picture that had many scratching their heads in confusion. "Lizards, like this tree lizard, have incredible camo!" she wrote while sharing the picture, which shows a landscape of brown. Take a look and see if you can find the lizard hiding cleverly in it:

Lizards, like this tree lizard, have incredible camo! But sometimes predators still see them. Its important that lizard habitats have crevices and vegetation that lizards can seek shelter in. Can you #FindThatLizard? Solution @ 9pm PT. Post guesses with #FoundThatLizard 🦎 pic.twitter.com/XgMlt7iWiE — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎 (@Afro_Herper) June 25, 2020

Since being shared a week ago, the picture has collected over 1,300 'likes' and a ton of comments.

"I only saw it after I blew it up 500%," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Oh! I was staring right at it with no idea many times!" another said.

"Is it cheating if you had to enlarge the image?" a Twitter user asked.

Were you able to spot the tree lizard? If not, try zooming in.

Stumped? Here's the answer:

Thank y'all so much for playing! Hope you #FoundThatLizard and learned something new!



Remember you can zoom in! It's not only encouraged but it's necessary.



See you next week! 🦎💜 pic.twitter.com/b3j84qo2jA — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎 (@Afro_Herper) June 25, 2020

If you enjoy these puzzles, try your hand at finding all the animals camouflaged here.