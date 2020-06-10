How Quickly Can You Find The Cat Hiding In This Viral Picture?

Can you find the cat hiding in this picture?

A sneaky cat has gone viral online for her exceptional hiding skills. On Sunday, Twitter user Kate Hinds took to the microblogging platform to share a photograph that shows her beautiful bookshelf - which features a television set in the centre with books and knick-knacks surrounding it. Ms Hinds surprised many with her caption revealing that her cat was hiding somewhere in the picture, and asked her followers to find the sneaky feline.

Never one to back away from a challenge - especially one that involves looking for camouflaged animals - Twitter users took up the task with enthusiasm. Many, however, were left scratching their heads in confusion after searching high and low and finding no sign of the cat.

"Stumped! My husband tried (very hard) and finally gave up!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Omg it took me so long," said another.

How long will it take you to find the cat? Try your hand at the puzzle below:

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

The picture of the cat in the bookshelf has collected over 2 lakh 'likes' and 48,000 'retweets, along thousands of comments since being shared. While many called the challenge an exceptionally difficult one, others shared photos of their own cats.

Were you able to spot the feline? If not, take a look at the answer shared by Ms Hinds:

The Power Nap Broker pic.twitter.com/EEWraGhM6i — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

The New York resident took to the microblogging platform again yesterday to post another challenge - a much easier one. See if you can find the cat in the pic below:

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/a2D8MuPuJr — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 9, 2020

Pics of camouflaged animals often capture social media's attention. Here are some more 'find the animal' puzzles to get your brain churning.