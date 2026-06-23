How A 19-Year-Old Built Rs 1 Crore A Month AI Business, Startup Founder Shares Story

A LinkedIn post is going viral after highlighting a 19-year-old who turned self-taught AI skills into a business, pulling in about Rs 1 crore a month, without an elite college degree. Details were shared by an entrepreneur named Dinesh Singh, who is the co-founder and CTO at Topmate.

The young entrepreneur he mentioned is Ayush Singh.

"He's not an IITian, not an MIT grad, and wasn't born with a silver spoon. At 13, during COVID, his family hit a financial crisis. All he had was outdated courses, a patchy internet, a laptop, and a ridiculous amount of curiosity," the entrepreneur wrote as he shared Ayush's journey. "So, he taught himself machine learning the hard way."

Dinesh further revealed that he was working with startups abroad within months, and at 14, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recommended his course publicly.

Early on, his projects weren't making much money. What changed things, the founder says, wasn't more expertise, but learning how to package and sell it. Ayush now runs premium AI cohorts on the platform Topmate.

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The post used Singh's story to push a broader point, which is how creators and professionals can monetise what they know if they figure out the business side.

"I see this so often in the creator economy that it's a pattern I can't ignore. Just like Ayush, most creators are sitting on something people would gladly pay to learn, and almost none of them earn a rupee from it," Dinesh wrote.

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The story resonated online after it was shared on many platforms. Comments ranged from inspired to envious, with many users comparing Singh's achievements at 19 to their own paths.

"My 28-year-old self is feeling jealous and depressed seeing so many kids achieve so much at such a young age," one user wrote on X.

"My 18-year-old self is in depression," another user wrote.

A third user simply called it "inspiring".