After 12-Hour Shift, US Client Reports Team For Logging Off 'Early', Internet Reacts

A Reddit user sparked debate online after claiming that a US-based client complained to senior management because the team logged off at 9:00 PM, after starting work at 9:30 AM. Sharing details of the incident on the r/developersIndia subreddit, the user alleged that despite working for nearly 12.5 hours, the shift was still tagged as "early log off" by the client. According to the post, the US client escalated the issue to the company's leadership after noticing the team had ended their day at 9:00 PM.

"Our US based client is reported to our senior management team that we are asking for an early log off at 9 pm. We have our daily calls at 9.30 am and regular unscheduled calls at times organised by our lead," they wrote.

"We work continuously from 9.30 am with no proper breaks So we cannot take a proper lunch break. We log off at 9 pm which the client is not happy about."

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Expressing frustration, the employee asked, "Is this the new normal?

"It doesn't stop here. One of my colleague who was in notice period was asked to work past 7pm. He was reported," they further added.

The worker also mentioned frequent micromanagement from senior management, with check-ins every two hours. They added that despite working from morning until late at night, proper breaks and even lunch often don't happen.

Social media reaction

With over 400 upvotes, the story quickly gained traction, with many users weighing in on work-life balance and the pressure faced by teams handling US shifts from India.

Some called the complaint unreasonable given the long hours, while others said rigid clients often leave little room for flexibility.

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"Start learning, then, as if they are micromanaging at this level then they will sure come for your job. Try to get prepared and start giving an interview," one user suggested.

"Some capitalist US clients are like this. They want to get the best out of their investments. And they know we have no option. EU clients are the best when it comes to WLB," another user added.

"No, it's not normal Either speak for yourself or switch. Generally people who don't want to switch or can't switch they normalise these," a third user added.