House In Rhode Island That Inspired The Conjuring Sold For $1.5 Million

A 286-year-old home that was the site of several mysterious events, which inspired the 2013 horror film The Conjuring, is set to be sold for $1.5 million. The farmhouse, located on Rhode Island, is one of US' most notoriously haunted houses.

Paranormal investigators Jenn and Cory Heinzen had bought the roughly 3,100-square-foot house in 2019 for $4,39,000. They had sought $1.2 million as the asking price when they listed it for sale in September 2021. The new buyer, Jacqueline Nunez, is a real-estate developer from Boston.

The Heinzens have scheduled a live event on their Facebook page on Thursday to make the announcement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the couple received several offers for the three-bedroom home. “We got a lot of ridiculous bids, but the people refused to be interviewed,” said Ms Heinzen.

The couple then insisted on interviewing potential buyers as a condition to sell the property. They also put forth some other conditions, which included that the buyers do not live in the house — for what they claim is the buyer's protection.

The new owner will have to continue to use the house as a business and allow visitors to stay overnight and conduct investigations into the paranormal activities. The couple also required the buyer to honour existing overnight bookings throughout this year.

Andrea Perron, 63, who lived in the house between 1971 and 1980, said her family had a harrowing experience there. Once, she said, she saw her mother levitating in a chair and was then thrown 20 feet away. However, Ms Perron added that her mother has no memory of the event.

A paranormal investigator, who visited the house when the Perrons lived there, said the family described one sister being slapped by an unseen entity. Later two more paranormal investigators volunteered to assist in the investigation. Their work was fictionalised in the 2013 film.

Ms Perron said the house has chosen its new owner. “I believe the house chose Jacqueline (Nunez) the same way it chose us. It wants her light.”

Ms Nunez said that she was not terrified of the mansion, but joked that they should ask her again in a year.