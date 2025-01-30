UK Woman Makes Chilling Discovery Under Floorboards Of 250-Year-Old Home

Acquiring an old home has its own excitement, for the charm it brings. But there is always a risk of uncovering something new and possibly disastrous such as asbestos or lead paint. An English homeowner, though, discovered something even more sinister concealed beneath her home's flooring.



TikTok user, Haunted Amelia, detailed her eerie discovery, The NY Post reported. She explained that one of the floorboards rattled when she walked on it. When she took off the board to figure out how to secure it, she noticed an object seemingly buried below.



Amelia found what looked like an old glue applicator and an Edward VII 1904 penny. After digging deeper, she discovered what looked like an antique book with thick gold pages.



"It's filthy, how long do you reckon that was in there for?" Amelia asked. "It's definitely a book, but they're not like actual pages—they're like really thick." At that point, she left the viewers hanging and said she would follow up with a second video.



Five days after the initial reveal, Amelia returned to the platform with a new video, reported The New York Post. She said, "I have been feeling uneasy ever since I found it. Should I see if anything else is hidden?"



She added, "It seemed like a normal book at the start filled with old portraits - but things took a creepy turn as I went further into the book."



The content creator was taken aback when she saw an old picture of her house inside the book, followed by eerie photographs of vacant rooms with a dark shadow in each. "But then the pictures took an unsettling turn - the rest of the album is filled with pictures of empty rooms - a dark shadow appears in all of these photos. I can't help but think about what else is buried under the floorboards," she said.

Last year, a woman's visit to a New York haunted house turned into a nightmare when she broke both ankles on a 20-foot slide called "Satan's Slope." Solainne Moncero-Tannis, 33, filed a lawsuit against A Haunting in Hollis, claiming the attraction lacked proper safety measures. The slide, which was completely dark, ended abruptly on concrete, causing her severe injuries. She underwent surgery and had to relearn how to walk.

Her lawyer described the haunted house as a “real house of horrors” that had operated for years without adequate inspections or insurance. The venue had faced multiple lawsuits, including similar ankle injuries. Authorities later shut down the haunted house after discovering radical structural changes that could hinder emergency exits.