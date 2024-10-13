"Real House Of Horrors": Woman Breaks Ankles In New York's Haunted House

A woman's honeymoon turned into a nightmare after a terrifying experience at A Haunting in Hollis, a notorious haunted house in New York City. Solainne Moncero-Tannis filed a lawsuit on October 2 in Queens Supreme Court, alleging she suffered two broken ankles while navigating the haunted attraction. Her traumatic experience occurred just two weeks after her wedding.

The 33-year-old's lawsuit claims she was injured on Satan's Slope, a 20-foot slide inside the house. According to her lawyer, Michael Goldberg, the slide “went straight down in complete darkness” and ended abruptly on a concrete surface, as per the NY Post.

The incident left Ms Moncero-Tannis undergoing surgery and relearning how to walk.

Mr Goldberg also called the haunted house a "real house of horrors" and said that it had been allowed to operate year after year without "proper safety measures, inspections, or even liability insurance", which he suggested the attraction seemed to lack.

The woman told the NY Post, "It's been very difficult for me, psychologically, emotionally, and physically. To this day, I have difficulty navigating stairs and day-to-day activities are not the same for me."

The house, owned by Janette and Lataya Carter, has been at the centre of multiple claims of unsafe conditions. It has a long history of being a popular attraction in the Queens neighbourhood. Four other lawsuits were filed last year against A Haunting in Hollis and its owners, following injuries that occurred in 2022 and 2023. One of the claims also involved someone breaking their ankles on the same slide, Satan's Slope.

This week, the city finally shut down the haunted house due to safety concerns, after officials discovered the building had been "radically altered". FDNY Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Tom Currao said, "The interior arrangement was totally changed so that anybody in there, in case of an emergency, would have a very hard time getting out."