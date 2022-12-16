House Divided Among 2 States, One Half In Maharashtra, Other In Telangana

The Pawar family's land was divided into two states when the border dispute was settled in 1969.

Have you ever imagined living in a house which happens to stand along the border of two different states? In a unique case, the Pawar family in village of Maharajaguda in Simavarti Jivati tehsil of Chandrapur district live in both Maharashtra and Telangana, according to news agency ANI.

The 13-member Pawar family experiences the strange feeling of straddling between two states at loggerhead with each other over 14 villages. Both the states have laid their claims on 14 villages along the Maharashtra-Telangana border, the news agency further said.

They benefit from both states' welfare programmes and even own vehicles with Maharashtra and Telangana registration plates. They also pay taxes to both the states. And their 10-room house in Maharajguda village has four rooms in Telangana and four rooms in Maharashtra. The kitchen is located in Telangana, while the bedroom and hall are located in Maharashtra. The family has been living in this house for years.

Maharashtra | A house in Maharajguda village, Chandrapur is spread b/w Maharashtra & Telangana - 4 rooms fall in Maha while 4 others in Telangana



Owner, Uttam Pawar says, "12-13 of us live here. My brother's 4 rooms in Telangana&4 of mine in Maharashtra, my kitchen in Telangana" pic.twitter.com/vAOzvJ5bme — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Uttam Pawar, the owner of the house told ANI, "Our house is divided between Maharashtra and Telangana, but till today we have not had any problem with it, we pay property tax in both the states and take advantage of the schemes of both the states."

The Pawar family's land was divided into two states when the border dispute was settled in 1969. As a consequence, the house was also split. As per the news agency, although legally these villages are a part of Maharashtra, the Telangana government is continuously attracting the people of these villages with its schemes.

Tensions are also high along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, with the Belagavi incident requiring the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He presided over a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border dispute on Wednesday, saying that the two states would not file any claims against each other until the Supreme Court issued its decision. "There has been an agreement that till the Supreme Court delivers its verdict, the state governments will not make any claim. The dispute should be resolved through talks. A committee will be formed with three ministers from each state," he said after the meeting.

