Hospital Surprises 99-Year-Old Patient With Birthday Party

Commentspost that has received a lot of love online.
According to ABC News, the staff decided to plan something special for Ms Lowman after they learned that she would be celebrating her birthday at the same time as her one month follow-up appointment.
"My 99th year has certainly been one to remember because I will finally be able to get back to activities I love. I am so grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at Medical City Dallas for throwing me this exciting birthday party. What a surprise! I was at a loss for words," says Ms Lowman.
She has also now received many birthday wishes on Facebook.
Click for more trending news