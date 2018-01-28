Hospital Surprises 99-Year-Old Patient With Birthday Party A woman who received life-saving treatment at her hospital also received a very sweet surprise there.

A woman who received life-saving treatment at her hospital also received a very sweet surprise there. Dorothy Lowman was treated to a surprise birthday party last Thursday thanks to the doctors and nurses of Medical City Dallas in Texas, USA. She turned 99 on Saturday - one month after she underwent a transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, reports ABC News "Yesterday, our staff threw a surprise 99th birthday party for one of our transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) patients," wrote Medical City Dallas in a Facebook post that has received a lot of love online.According to ABC News, the staff decided to plan something special for Ms Lowman after they learned that she would be celebrating her birthday at the same time as her one month follow-up appointment."My 99th year has certainly been one to remember because I will finally be able to get back to activities I love. I am so grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at Medical City Dallas for throwing me this exciting birthday party. What a surprise! I was at a loss for words," says Ms Lowman.She has also now received many birthday wishes on Facebook.