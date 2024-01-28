US Airline Surprises World War II Veteran On Her 102nd Birthday, Internet Loves It

The internet was touched by the heartfelt gesture

Southwest Airlines recently gave a fitting tribute to Helen Marie Horvath--a World War II veteran--on her 102nd birthday. In a heartwarming post on Instagram, the airline mentioned how they planned a special birthday surprise for the veteran at her son's request. When Mrs Horvath arrived in Saint Louis, she was welcomed with American flags, a crown, bubbles, happy birthday signs, and cheering. Overjoyed with the surprise celebration, the woman shared stories from her life with the staff. She recounted starting her military journey at the age of 21 and later receiving an 'Honorable Discharge' for her valuable services.

Along with a detailed post about her life, the airline also shared a few pictures of the surprise celebration. In the first picture, the veteran wearing a crown is seen seated in a wheelchair, surrounded by well-wishers holding balloons and party decorations. Two staff members are also seen holding up the number '102' to mark her birthday. A throwback photograph from her younger days was also shared on the third slide.

''Thank you, Helen Marie, for your service and to our Saint Louis Station for giving her a memorable birthday celebration,'' the caption read.

''Helen Marie was stationed at Fort Patrick Henry in Newport News, Virginia. She spent most of her time in the Army working as a nurse's aide at the local hospital but part of the time she was looking for submarines offshore through the use of sonar. She rose to the rank of sergeant. By December 1945 the war was over and everyone expected this would be their last Christmas in the military. One of her patients asked her to go purchase something nice for his girlfriend. She selected a nice compact, but when she gave it to him, she found out it was really for her; she still has it to this day. She received an Honorable Discharge at Fort Des Moines, Iowa in January 1946 and went back home to St. Louis,'' the post further detailed her journey.

The internet was touched by the heartfelt gesture and thanked the airline for making the ''brave'' woman's day special. One user wrote, ''Such a sweet story! So happy to know SWA celebrated and honored a very special woman!''

Another commented, ''Incredible!!! And she looks fantastic, happy birthday.''

A third added, ''Ahh such a great story! Go, Helen!''