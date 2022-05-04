Horrifying Video Shows Greek Man Kicking Cat Into Sea After Luring It To Edge Of Shore

The cat survived the abuse. (Representative photo)

In a shocking case of animal abuse, a man in Greece has been caught on camera kicking a small cat into the ocean. The video posted on YouTube shows the man teasing two cats with a piece of food on the edge of some decking placed over the sea. As one cat approaches, the man kicks the kitten into the water. His friends are heard laughing as he tries to do the same with the second cat.

According to the Greek Reporter, the video was taken at a restaurant on Evia island in Greece. The clip has sparked outrage online, with social media users calling for the man to be hit with the strictest punishment possible. "People who abuse all animals should be made an example of by being heavily fined and jail time then and only then these inhumane fools will learn,” wrote one person.

According to Greek Reporter, police have arrested the wicked man and now he could face a decade in prison. However, the man in the clip claimed that the footage was only a joke. He said that the kitten was only kicked a short way down, and there were pebbles below it and not water. The man also claimed to love animals, saying that he takes care of many strays.

Separately, taking to Facebook, Citizens Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos informed about the abuser's arrest. Mr Theodorikakos said that “violence against animals is unacceptable”.

“The government has passed a strict law to protect animals from abuse which is now in place, but in any case, it is a matter of humanity and culture,” said Mr Theodorikakos. “I am deeply saddened by those who mistreat animals and those who tolerate it. I heartily congratulate those who raised the issue. The case now rests with Greek justice.”

It is to mention, according to Newsweek, the Greek government in 2020 had approved plans to make animal cruelty a felony that could result in ten years in prison. People who carry out acts of animal abuse could face a fine from $5,273 to $15,820.

Meanwhile, the cat survived the abuse. A member of the local animal society, who investigated the issue, reportedly informed that the cat belonged to the owner of the restaurant, who has assured that both the kittens are fine. The cat kicked into the sea had been taken for a medical examination after the abuse.