Homeowner Finds Giant Spider And Its Babies, Asks Internet If He Should Burn Down Property

A nightmare-inducing photograph that is going viral on social media shows a gigantic spider and hundreds of its babies infesting a house.

Taking to Reddit, a homeowner shared the terrifying image of a black widow spider and its offspring. The sight of several dozen tiny baby spiders with a huge momma spider was alarming enough for the user to ask if he should burn his house down or not. "Do I burn the place down or nah?" the user wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the image below:

The post resulted in thousands of comments from netizens who were also spooked. One user wrote, "Man this reminds me of a time my friend put on a sweater from his closet and realised a few minutes after putting it on that it was a widow nest. Absolute horror." Another added, "F*** my skin is crawling now."

A third user suggested, "Suck into vacuum, keep vacuum running while you spray half a can of bug spray down the nozzle, keep vacuum running for about 5 minutes." "I'm bout to burn my phone... I know that much," commented fourth.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, a British man also disclosed that he had been bitten more than 100 times by widow spiders infesting his flats. According to the BBC, 55-year-old Russel Davies said he was left with bite marks all over his body that initially led him to think he had developed a serious skin condition. But he later discovered 12 female spiders and roughly 10 males loitering around his flat - which made it clear where these marks had originated from.

As per the outlet, the widow spider is said to have a bite on a par with a wasp's sting, and some people can also have adverse reactions to the venom.