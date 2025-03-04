Holi 2025: When Will The Festival Of Colours Be Celebrated, March 14 Or 15?

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, is celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India and beyond. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, welcomes the arrival of spring, and spreads joy and unity. Families and friends come together to play with colours, strengthening bonds and embracing the festive spirit. Preparations for this two-day celebration begin weeks in advance, with markets filled with coloured powders (gulal), water pistols, and traditional sweets. Streets are adorned with bright decorations, adding to the excitement.

When is Holi 2025?

Holi is celebrated at the end of the Hindu month of Phalguna. The first day, known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, involves lighting a bonfire to signify victory over the demoness of Holika. This will take place on March 13, 2025 (Thursday).

The second day, known as Rangwali Holi, Dhulandi, or Phagwah, is when people play with colours and celebrate together. This will be on March 14, 2025 (Friday), the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra.



According to Drikpanchang, Purnima Tithi will begin at 06:05 am on March 13, 2025, and it will end at 7:53 am on March 14, 2025.

How is Holi Celebrated?

On the morning of Holi, people gather in open spaces, streets, and parks, joyfully smearing colours on each other and celebrating with music and dance. The festival fosters a spirit of togetherness, breaking social barriers as people from all backgrounds join in the festivities. It's a day when old grievances are set aside, and friendships are strengthened through laughter and celebration.

Holi is not just about colours- it's also a feast for the taste buds! Traditional delicacies like gujiyas, sweet dumplings filled with khoya, and thandai, a refreshing milk-based drink infused with nuts and spices, are an essential part of the celebrations.

With its rich cultural significance and joyful traditions, Holi remains one of the most cherished festivals, spreading happiness and unity wherever it is celebrated.