5 Ways You Can Host An Eco-Friendly Holi Bash

Holi 2023: Playing with natural colours protects your skin from harmful chemicals. (File)

Holi, the festival of colours, is here. Every year, it is celebrated with a whole range of colours, peppy playlists, guests and a range of lip-smacking delicacies. But one thing that remains the most important during this festival is safety. Over the last few years, environmental activists have been emphasising the importance of celebrating an eco-friendly Holi. For instance, playing with natural colours not only protects your skin from harmful chemicals, they are also comparatively healthier for the environment as well.

This year, let's celebrate an eco-friendly Holi and restore the authentic relevance of the festival. Here are some ways you can follow:

Natural colours

We bet you are busy refilling your stock of colours for the festival. It is suggested that you celebrate the festival using natural or organic colours. Why? This is because organic colours are safe and easy to remove. In addition, they also keep you away from allergies and irritation.

Avoid oil paints

We often see people covered in silver/golden or darker shades of colours, which take days to go off your skin. Right? Using colours with chemical combinations can damage your skin in more than one way. Along with our body, nature also bears the brunt of this unsafe celebration.

Play Holi with flowers

People across the country waste tons and tons of water on the day of Holi. In order to do your bit to prevent water wastage, celebrate the festival using flowers and flower petals.

Avoid balloons and plastic bags

The use of plastic bags and balloons during Holi celebrations can cause harm to the external organs owing to the intensity with which they hit the body.

Reduce wastage

It is a crucial one. Don't just dump the flower waste into the dustbin. Flowers can be decomposed easily into manure and can further help in improving the texture of the soil.

Have a safe and colourful Holi, everyone.

