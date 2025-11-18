Hiring Manager Reveals Which Nationality Cheats Most In Interviews

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has allowed software developers and engineers to not only ease their work but also take shortcuts during the hiring process. Now, a Redditor has divided the internet after claiming that developers from India cheated the most during interviews. In a viral post titled, "I took several tech interviews, and our Indian developers cheated the most', the user said Indian developers had earned a notorious reputation, owing to their behaviour.

The hiring manager said they did not know the reason behind the trend, but suggested it was a common behaviour amongst the Indian workers.

"I am involved in hiring several developers (80+) across the globe, and one of the trends I noticed is that a lot of Indian developers cheat, sometimes blatantly, during these interviews, while developers from other places don't," the user wrote in the r/developersIndia subreddit.

"The situation is so bad at this point that we have earned a reputation that if a developer is doing well in the interview, they are suspected of cheating. This is definitely not helping and tarnishing our image."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'The Reason For This...'

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users agreed with the hiring manager's assessment, while others pointed out that their experience was not indicative of the entire population's behaviour.

"I'm new to the interview panel and took around 100 interviews so far. It's funny to see that candidates have no clue how easy it is to know if someone is cheating," said one user, while another added: "The reason for this is that young interviewers with less than 8 to 9 years of experience expect the developers to know everything."

A third commented: "Bro interviews 80 developers and thinks the sample is enough to blame a country of 1.4 billion people."

A fourth said: "Somewhat true this is, but also the it's the broken interview process. I have been with other panellists and most of them just ask the tape recorder questions. Forget ChatGPT, if you just read a set of 50 questions a few times, you can answer most of them."