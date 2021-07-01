Find Out How Twitter Turned A Woman's Wedding Announcement Into A Tic-Tac-Toe Game

A Twitter user shared a picture of her hand, with mehendi applied, to announce her wedding.

You can always trust the Internet to come up with something that will make you smile at the end of a long day. And for many of us, our social media pages serve as surrogate memory walls, where we pin all our important milestones. This is perhaps what a woman on Twitter was thinking when she decided to share the happy news of her wedding with her followers on the platform. But social media users decided to give the wedding announcement post a spin by turning it into a viral game of tic-tac-toe. It all started when a user who goes by the name Kaii shared an image, flaunting the mehendi on her hands. Along with it, she added a note that read, "I can't believe I betrayed y'all and married a m*n."

And amidst the many followers leaving congratulatory messages, was one user who decided to look past the bigger picture and focus on the bride's mehendi design that featured a lattice pattern.

i can't believe i betrayed y'all and married a m*n❤️ pic.twitter.com/c9BNl1ez5o — kaii (@unoreverse_11) June 26, 2021

Sharing a screenshot of the image, a user shared an image marking an "x" on one of the boxes.

Soon other users followed suit and transformed the image into a canvas for the tic-tac-toe game.

The unprecedented turn that the harmless wedding announcement took soon had Twitter users in splits. Quote-tweeting the post, one user was all praise for the kind of content that Twitter was home to.

This app is incredible https://t.co/RtaBmCjndm — Lloyd's Bank (@onlyonpoint) June 28, 2021

Another user said that posts such as these were the reason they were not leaving the app.

That's why I don't leave this app???? https://t.co/qoBm6MRbww — ❥????????????????????????????/???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????? soon (@KashuXLife) June 28, 2021

"Unbelievable." wrote another user.

"You people are really mad on this Twitter," read a comment.

???????????????????? you people are really mad on this Twitter https://t.co/zYJ22LjxJh — Je m'appelle chop money (@_NadiaLobti) June 28, 2021

One user even suggested starting the day off with this tweet thread.

Start off your day with this thread. ???????????????? https://t.co/Op3qcc0xKL — Mr. J (@Joa_yimz) June 28, 2021

The bride seemed far from amused by the strange turn her innocent wedding announcement had taken. Sharing a screenshot of the tic-tac-toe game, she said, with crying emoticons, "Can't announce nothing on this app."

can't announce nothing on this app???????? pic.twitter.com/rsk6hoGtfH — kaii (@unoreverse_11) June 27, 2021

The tweet that set off the game of tic-tac-toe received as many as 15,000 likes. While many were curious as to who won the game, some even began their own. Drawing 'x' and 'o' on the image of the bride's hand, users were seen inviting each other to a game of tic-tac-toe.

Okay so can we have another round ????.. btw it's fun..twitter really unites people sometimes.???????? pic.twitter.com/sCefRn6dP3 — Bott (@n_anti_bullshit) June 28, 2021

One user even decided to stay away from the said design on her big day.

never getting this patten or else i might end up playing tic tac toe with my partner ???????????? https://t.co/BOzoFIaUsl — ✈︎ (@rachaeIl_) June 28, 2021

Well, that is a wedding announcement the Internet will not forget in a hurry. Tell us what you think of this incident in the comments section.