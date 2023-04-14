Hema Malini Apologises After Being Trolled Over Bihu Festival Tweet

Hema Malini apologised for her mistake.

Bihu is one of the biggest festivals in Assam and falls in the second week of April every year. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest period and is being celebrated from April 14 to April 20 this year. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini took to social media yesterday to wish everyone celebrating the festival. However, the BJP leader made a mistake and called Bihu a festival of Bihar instead of Assam. Many people on the internet trolled her, following which she issued an apology.

On April 13, the actress took to the microblogging platform and said, "It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month."

It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month🙏 pic.twitter.com/dSabiw5ZjF — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2023

However, many users pointed out the mistake.

"You are absolutely wrong madam, Bihu belongs to Assam only, We just achieved Guinness world record today as maximum number of Folk performers in a single venue. It's us festival Bohag Bihu. Please learn about northeast little bit," said a user.

Another person added, "With this tweet Bihar is mandated to celebrate BIHU. SLOW CLAP"

"And then there are people who doesn't even know where #Bihu is celebrated. One of the reason why I'm not a fan of celebrities!" remarked a user.

Realising her mistake, the 'Sholay' actor took to social media to apologise for the same.

By mistake🙏I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam🙏 pic.twitter.com/WTjxEwkmPe — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2023

"By mistake.I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam," she said.