Heartwarming Moment As Rafters Rescue Dog Trapped In Surging Ganga In Rishikesh

A heartwarming video of a local raft operator rescuing a stray dog from the rapidly rising waters of the Ganga River in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, has gone viral. The incident occurred near the Lakshman Jhula area after a sudden surge in water levels left the dog trapped on a small rock in the middle of a deep, 100-foot stretch of the river. Witnesses on the banks watched in distress as the animal became isolated by strong currents, with no way to reach safety. Fortunately, a raft operator and his team spotted the distressed animal.

A video of the rescue shows the rafting team maneuvering their inflatable raft through the water rapids to reach the dog. One rescuer carefully stepped off the raft onto a nearby stone to calm the frightened animal by petting it. He then used ropes to manoeuvre the raft closer. The dog was lifted safely into the raft and brought back to dry land unharmed.

"This innocent soul got trapped in the Ganga as the water level suddenly rose, leaving him helpless and struggling to survive. In that terrifying moment, when hope seemed to fade, a kind-hearted raft operator stepped in and rescued him safely. Moments like these remind us that humanity still exists in its purest form. Amid so much indifference, one act of courage and compassion can save a life and restore faith in the goodness of people. Let's be that reason for someone's survival," the video was captioned by the Instagram handle Save a Stray Noida.

Watch the video here:

Video of the rescue has gone viral and earned widespread praise for the rafters' courage and compassion. Many users called it a "moment of pure humanity" and a reminder of the power of compassion

One user wrote, "Animals are so pure in nature but we as humans don't understand them...Adopt Stray Animals don't buy...

By adopting stray animals together, we can save their lives...Be an animal lover, not a breed lover..."

Another commented, "God bless all of you."

"May many blessings come your way. Thank you for helping that sweet soul. He must have been so scared," added a third user.