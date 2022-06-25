Heart-Shaped Chocolate Sandwich Stirs Online Sensitivities

The name of the shop is Hitesh Sandwich

Social media users regularly post videos and photos of their culinary skills. Some of these dishes almost want us to taste them, while others are just bizarre. One such delicacy is shocking the people on the internet.

That dish is a weird variation of the humble sandwich, which contains ice cream, cheese, and chocolate.

This “sandwich” just blew my mind. Who came up with this combination & how did they find a market for it? I love Gujarati food but I draw the line at this invention. https://t.co/BmAt5OtZ6Z — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 24, 2022

You read that right. The dish even shocked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who posted a video showing how the sandwich is being prepared.

“This “sandwich” just blew my mind. Who came up with this combination & how did they find a market for it? I love Gujarati food but I draw the line at this invention,” he captioned the video posted on Friday.

In the video, a man is seen cutting bread into heart shapes before spreading butter and jam on it. A second person then adds grated chocolate on the bread before adding cheese. Further, he takes two chocolate ice cream bars and places them within the sandwich after removing a small portion of the bread in the shape of a heart. The sandwich is then divided in two and is seen ready to be served.

According to the video, the name of the shop is Hitesh Sandwich and the video quotes “Dil wala sandwich from Bhavnagar.”

The video has received over 4.9 lakh views and 536 likes so far.

Users were horrified to see the experiment with the food and gave not so good remarks.

“Reminds me of the time a viral photo of Gulab jamun pizza was doing the rounds,” a user wrote.

While another said, “People have truly lost it.”

A third user wrote, “This food is one among ! The foods from hell.”

A video of Maggi (a brand of instant noodles) went viral last month where a woman was seen adding mango drink to it.

After cooking the noodles by regular method, the woman was shown peeling a ripe mango. She then topped the noodles with pieces of the mango. While serving the noodles, the woman also poured some mango juice on the plate.

This bizarre Maggi combination made the internet horrified.



