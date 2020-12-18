Healthcare Workers Dance To Celebrate Arrival Of Covid Vaccine In Viral Video

Boston Medical Center workers dance to Lizzo's 'Good as Hell'.

The year 2020 has been tough on nearly everyone - but especially on healthcare workers who have been on the front line of the fight against coronavirus. The arrival of a vaccine against the highly infectious virus signifies hope, so it's little wonder that healthcare workers at the Boston Medical Center broke out into a happy dance after the center received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, workers at the Boston Medical Center (BMC) went viral for a video which shows them dancing joyfully on receiving the vaccine shipment. According to NBC Boston, the BMC was among the first hospitals in Massachusetts to receive a shipment of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital's president and CEO, Kate Walsh, tweeted footage of healthcare workers wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while dancing on the sidewalk to Lizzo's 'Good as Hell'.

"Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines!" she wrote while sharing the clip. "A great day, a great place."

Why I love my job ⁦@The_BMC⁩ ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020

The video has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed over 4.3 million times on the microblogging platform.

"I am so happy for them right now. Now, let's all remember the rest of us need to keep it tight until we are all vaccinated. We owe so much to them, let's not let them down now," wrote one person in the comments section.

"This is my favorite thing on the internet today," another wrote.

The Boston Medical Center received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, according to Boston.com. Healthcare workers will be among first to receive the doses.