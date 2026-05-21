'Have Your Baby In June': School Principal's Shocking Demand To Newlywed Teacher

Planning a family is typically a private affair, but one newlywed primary school teacher discovered that her school principal wanted a say in her pregnancy. In a viral social media post titled, "Apparently Teachers Need to Schedule Babies for Summer Break," the wife's husband revealed the bizarre interview experience. He explained that a school principal explicitly asked his wife to time any future childbirth for June.

"My wife and I are newly married, and she recently moved to my state. She's a primary school teacher with years of experience, including working at one of the top-ranked schools in the state she used to live in," the husband wrote in a Reddit post.

After helping his wife polish her CV and application, she secured an interview at an elite private school. She came home and explained that the interview went amazingly well and that she had been hired almost immediately based on her experience, only for the principal to drop the 'pregnancy' bomb.

The principal, who also doubled up as a recruiter, openly explained that a July birth might delay her return for the August school year, while a mid-term pregnancy would cause an 'annoying' search for a replacement.

"The recruiter, who was also the school principal said: 'I know you're newly married and will probably have a child in the future. Can you plan the birth around June? Because if you give birth in July, you might not be ready for the next school year, which starts in late August. And of course, if you give birth during the school year, it's really annoying to find a temporary replacement'," the husband said.

The request left the wife 'completely stunned', as per the husband, who just laughed it off without replying to the question whilst accepting the job.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Most Unhinged'

As the post went viral, social media users said the principal's request was one of the 'most unhinged' things they had ever come across.

"Completely illegal to ask that kind of question. They try to be sneaky, but that is shockingly upfront," said one user, while another added: "'Can you schedule the birth for June' is one of the most unhinged things I've ever read on this sub."

A third commented: "My wife and I are newly married, and she recently moved to my state. She's a primary school teacher with years of experience, including working at one of the top-ranked schools in the state she used to live in."

A fourth said: "Say yes, have kids whenever the hell you want, then call it God's will (sounds like a catholic school). If they fire her then you can sue for discrimination."