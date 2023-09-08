Have You Seen Google's Interactive Feature For 'Jawan'? Surprise Delights Internet

'Jawan' was released on September 7 and has been a blockbuster.

Search giant Google on Friday celebrated the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' with an interactive feature that takes users on a virtual adventure. The feature appears once a user types 'Jawan' in the search box. The result page shows a tiny red-coloured walkie-talkie at the bottom of the screen. When clicked, the user will hear the word "Ready" in the voice of SRK. In another surprise, several bandages will appear on the screen to celebrate the action sequences in the film.

The feature attracted several reactions from several social media users.

"This is so cool... Never before anything like this for a Bollywood film... really cool," one of them wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "What a stress reliever...trying to cover the whole screen with the bandages. I'm at peace, now," said another.

Google had implemented similar feature at the time of the release of 'Barbie'. When users typed Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling, they saw the screen turning pink and sparkly.

'Jawan' opened to stellar reviews September 7. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"