Japanese Racehorse Haru Urara, Famous For 113 Losses, Dies At 29

Haru Urara, a Japanese racehorse renowned for her unwavering spirit despite never winning a race, has died at the age of 29. She passed away on September 9, 2025, at Martha Farm in Chiba Prefecture, where she had lived since 2013.

Debuting in 1998, Haru Urara became a national icon in the early 2000s for her record of 113 consecutive losses. Her determination and resilience captured the hearts of many, turning her into a symbol of perseverance in Japan.

In recent years, Haru Urara experienced a resurgence in popularity through the mobile game "Uma Musume: Pretty Derby", where she was featured as a character. Fans from around the world were drawn to her story, leading to increased visits to Martha Farm and a renewed appreciation for her legacy.

Her caretaker, Ms Yuko Miyahara, reported that Haru Urara was in good health until September 8, when she became unwell. Despite veterinary care, her condition worsened, leading to her passing in the early hours of the following day.

"Haru Urara was 29 years old, which would be nearly 90 years old in human terms, but she was in great health until yesterday," Ms Miyahara said.

"Recently, more and more people, not only from Japan but also from overseas, have been coming to see Haru Urara. So it's really unfortunate."

The weekend before her death, she was still fielding visits from fans, and was reportedly still in good health. Haru Urara's story continues to inspire many, reminding us of the value of persistence and the impact of embracing one's journey, regardless of the outcome.