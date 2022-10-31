Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Street Musician Singing 'Kesariya' In London

The crowd can be seen singing along with the musician.

'Kesariya', from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra', became an instant hit after its release. This is not only one of the top trending, romantic and cheerful tracks of the season, people are also making Instagram reels on the song. In a recent viral video on the internet, it a busker is seen entertaining the crowd with the sone in London.

The video has been shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter, and it shows the man singing 'Kesariya' on a London street. A huge crowd can also be seen standing close to the the man as he performs the rendition of the song. As the musician hits the chorus, many passersby are attracted to the ongoing activity and join the crowd. They even start singing with the musician.

Meanwhile in the main roads of London….what a lovely beat this song has! pic.twitter.com/0XOsic4TLu — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 30, 2022

Harsh Goenka captioned the video as, "Meanwhile, in the main roads of London.... What a lovely beat this song has!" The video was shared on Sunday and since then it has amassed over one lakh views and 3,000 likes.

A Twitter user commented on it, "One of the best songs I have heard in Hindi in latest times.. Hope this is in your playlist sir." "Talented singer and precious lyrics too :) " said a second user.

A third person commented, "Films and music can go all around the world without any passport or visa and everybody would still love them"

"Lovely song to make people dance on the street far away from Mumbai. Our songs have magic, one of the reasons why Bollywood is firmly entrenched all over the world." added another internet user.

The song, beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, has been picturised on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the movie that was released in September.

A similar video of the same musician went viral a few months ago. In the clip, the street performer Vish was singing a popular song from the 2003 hit Bollywood movie 'Kal Ho Na Ho'. Several videos of the singer performing on the streets of UK have become an instant hit with the internet. As per his Instagram bio, Vish is "UK's 1st Bollywood Busker".

