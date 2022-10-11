Watch: Man Knocks Bowling Pins With Table Tennis Balls, Harsh Goenka's Reaction Matches Ours!

Man's ability at the sport is unmissable.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for his quirky posts on social media. He keeps sharing exciting facts and never ceases to amaze his social media followers. In one of his recent posts, Mr Goenka shared a video of a man knocking bowling pins on a table tennis ball.

In the 29-second clip, the man has arranged a set of bowling pins on the ping-pong table. Moments later, the person can be seen taking a shot and striking down all the pins. This fusion of two games has impressed social media users.

Along with the video, the chairman of the RPG Group wrote, "So cool...table tennis."

Watch the video here:

Man's ability at the sport is unmissable. The video has raked more than 147,000 views so far with several comments. A user asked, "Can excellence be the other name of perfection?" Another user commented, "Really cool like we have fusion food this is fusion games." The third user wrote, "Amazing skils."

"Too good - much have taken a lot to get it right," the fourth expressed.

The video posted by Mr Goenka was initially posted on a Youtube channel named takkyuu geinin in 2016.

A few days ago, Mr Goenka shared a list of lessons that one can learn from fellow industrialist Anand Mahindra. Mr Goenka shared a graphic on nine lessons to learn from the chairman of Mahindra Group. In another post, Mr Goenka posed an intriguing question on Twitter that elicited a flurry of user responses.

"What is that one thing you wish you were taught in school (which you weren't)?” the chairman of the RPG Group asked.